GlaxoSmithKline speculated to be targeting possible acquisition of Theravance Bio

GlaxoSmithKline Headquarters In Brentford, London

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is speculated to be potentially targeting an acquisition of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH). Theravance gained 1.4% in premarket trading.
  • The "rumour mill" is talking about a potential GSK bid for Theravance (TBPH), according to the London Times. One hedge fund source said Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) could also be a possible bidder for the company.
  • GSK is already the second largest holder of Theravance (TBPH) with a 13% stake and it distributes TBPH's inhaler that treats lung diseases. TBPH has a market value of almost $670M.
  • Recall in December, Janssen terminates izencitinib deal with Theravance Biopharma.
