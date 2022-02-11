GlaxoSmithKline speculated to be targeting possible acquisition of Theravance Bio
Feb. 11, 2022 8:15 AM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH), GSKSNYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is speculated to be potentially targeting an acquisition of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH). Theravance gained 1.4% in premarket trading.
- The "rumour mill" is talking about a potential GSK bid for Theravance (TBPH), according to the London Times. One hedge fund source said Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) could also be a possible bidder for the company.
- GSK is already the second largest holder of Theravance (TBPH) with a 13% stake and it distributes TBPH's inhaler that treats lung diseases. TBPH has a market value of almost $670M.
- Recall in December, Janssen terminates izencitinib deal with Theravance Biopharma.