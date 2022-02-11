American Axle & Manufacturing nabs contracts worth $10B+ with global OEM customers
Feb. 11, 2022 8:17 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) secured multiple next-generation full-size truck front and rear axle programs with global OEM customers.
- The awards are expected to generate more than $10B of lifetime revenues from mid-decade to beyond 2030.
- The award includes a earlier announced award in early 2021.
- "We look forward to providing our latest and most efficient driveline systems as a strategic supplier to these vehicle programs. These wins will continue to support and fund our pivot to electrification," chairman & CEO David C. Dauch commented.
- Shares trading 8.3% down premarket.