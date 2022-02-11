American Axle & Manufacturing nabs contracts worth $10B+ with global OEM customers

  • American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) secured multiple next-generation full-size truck front and rear axle programs with global OEM customers.
  • The awards are expected to generate more than $10B of lifetime revenues from mid-decade to beyond 2030.
  • The award includes a earlier announced award in early 2021.
  • "We look forward to providing our latest and most efficient driveline systems as a strategic supplier to these vehicle programs. These wins will continue to support and fund our pivot to electrification," chairman & CEO David C. Dauch commented.
  • Shares trading 8.3% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.