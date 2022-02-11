Mizuho raises Murphy to buy - leverage to higher oil prices

Feb. 11, 2022 8:18 AM ETCVE, SU, OVV, OXY, MURBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Silhouette of drilling rig on the north sea

nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mizuho upgraded Murphy (NYSE:MUR) to buy this morning, after the shares lagged peers following mixed earnings results released January 27th.
  • With peak capex in 2022, cash flow inflects in 2023+, and at strip pricing the Company has one of the highest payout capacities in the sector, trailing only Occidental (NYSE:OXY) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), according to Mizuho.
  • The analyst raises his price target to $42, indicating shares have 32% upside from Thursday's closing price.
  • With oil prices reaching multi-year highs, and large-cap Canadian names like Suncor (NYSE:SU) and Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) underwhelming investors, Murphy is one of few conventional E&Ps outside of Canada and the shale patch to benefit from low tax-and-royalty headwinds in a higher price environment.
