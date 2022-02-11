Philip Morris is called attractive by BofA with smoke-free portfolio paying off

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) following the tobacco company's Q4 earnings report.

Analyst Lisa Lewandowski and team stated in a post-earnings update they believe that Philip Morris has one of the strongest growth profiles among its tobacco and staples peers and noted the potential for upside driven by the company's commitment of shifting smokers to potentially less harmful alternatives. IQOS brand momentum was noted in many markets.

BofA's increased price objective of $120 on PM values the stock at 18.7X, which is noted to be a two point premium to its 10-year average of of 16.7X, with earnings power and easing device constraints in play. The firm thinks the new price objective accounts for near-term challenges, a desire for yield and a shift to less harmful alternatives.

Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) traded down 1.01% in premarket action on Friday.

