Atlantic Coastal Acquisition terminates SPAC merger deal with Essentium

  • Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) stated Friday that the company has terminated its SPAC merger deal with Essentium on mutual terms.
  • In connection with the agreement to terminate, the parties have agreed that Atlantic Coastal will be granted the right to receive payments in the future. The parties have also agreed that, in the event a sale of Essentium does not occur on or prior to March 8, 2023, Essentium shall deliver a warrant to Atlantic Coastal to acquire a stake equal to 5% of Essentium at an implied valuation equal to $500M.
  • Atlantic Coastal said it will seek an alternative business combination.
  • This SPAC deal was announced in December 2021 at the combined company's valuation of $974M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.