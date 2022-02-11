Atlantic Coastal Acquisition terminates SPAC merger deal with Essentium
Feb. 11, 2022 8:20 AM ET By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAH) stated Friday that the company has terminated its SPAC merger deal with Essentium on mutual terms.
- In connection with the agreement to terminate, the parties have agreed that Atlantic Coastal will be granted the right to receive payments in the future. The parties have also agreed that, in the event a sale of Essentium does not occur on or prior to March 8, 2023, Essentium shall deliver a warrant to Atlantic Coastal to acquire a stake equal to 5% of Essentium at an implied valuation equal to $500M.
- Atlantic Coastal said it will seek an alternative business combination.
- This SPAC deal was announced in December 2021 at the combined company's valuation of $974M.