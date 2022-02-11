Alaska Air Group elects Patricia Bedient as new Board Chair
Feb. 11, 2022 8:21 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has elected Patricia Bedient as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors, effective May 5, 2022.
- Bedient, who has served as a Lead Independent Director on the company's Board since 2016, will replace Brad Tilden in the new role.
- The announcement is part of a leadership succession plan that involved Tilden retiring as CEO in March 2021 and passing the helm to Ben Minicucci.
- Bedient will become Independent Non-Executive Chair, while Mr. Tilden served as executive chair.