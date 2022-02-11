Strong investment volume, rent escalations, and lower interest costs from refinancing debt pushed W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q4 earnings past the consensus estimate.

The REIT expects to maintain "the positive deal momentum we established in 2021," said CEO Jason Fox. As a result, the company expects 2022 adjusted FFO of $5.18-$5.30, better than the consensus estimate of $4.94. The guidance is based on full-year investment volume of $1.5B-$2.0B.

Q4 AFFO per share of $1.30, topping the $1.20 consensus, increased from $1.24 in Q3 and $1.20 in Q4 2020.

The real estate segment generated AFFO of $1.27 per share in Q4 2021, reflecting higher lease revenue resulting from net investment activity and rent escalations, lower interest expense, and higher lease termination income.

The company received more than 99.8% of contractual base rent that was due in Q4 2021. Real estate portfolio occupancy was 98.5% for the quarter.

The company completed investments totaling $531.8M in Q4, bringing total investment volume for the year to $1.72B. During Q4, W.P. Carey (WPC) disposed of eight properties for gross proceeds of $41.2M, bringing total disposition proceeds for FY2021 to $170.7M.

So far in 2022 through Feb. 10, WPC completed two investments totaling $166.3M.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

