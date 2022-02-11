Hot Stocks: UAA, CLF, UPWK drop on quarterly results; GDDY gains

Friday's pre-market trading saw another parade of earnings announcements. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was among the big names under the microscope, falling after warning that it could face continued supply chain issues into the middle of the year.

The release of quarterly results also sparked selling in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Meanwhile, GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) showed strength following the announcement of its financial figures. The company also announced a large stock repurchase plan.

Decliners

Worries about ongoing supply bottlenecks put pressure on shares of Under Armour (UAA). The athletic apparel maker reported quarterly results that beat expectations but the firm said supply chain issues could last into the summer.

Based on this cautious forecast, UAA eased about 2% before the opening bell.

Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) also lost ground in the wake of its quarterly results. Earnings and revenue both missed expectations, sending the stock lower by more than 7% in pre-market trading.

Upwork (UPWK) was another victim of a poorly received earnings report. The company's Q4 loss matched expectations and its revenue surged nearly 29% from last year. But the firm's loss prediction for the Q1 came in wider than analysts had predicted.

UPWK dropped nearly 11% in pre-market action.

Gainer

Strong earnings and a stock repurchase plan sparked buying interest in GoDaddy (GDDY). The website hosting company exceeded Q4 expectations with its top and bottom lines. The company also announced a $3B stock buyback plan, including a $750M accelerated share repurchase for Q1.

The news sent the stock higher by more than 5% before the opening bell.

