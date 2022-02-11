PNC Financial Services to redeem senior bank notes
Feb. 11, 2022 8:27 AM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) will redeem certain senior notes issued by PNC Bank, National Association on Feb. 24, 2022 (redemption date).
- All outstanding Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due Feb. 24, 2023, in the amount of $500M, and Senior Floating Rate Notes due Feb. 24, 2023, in the amount of $1B, will be redeemed.
- Both senior notes will be redeemed at a price equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date.