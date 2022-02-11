PNC Financial Services to redeem senior bank notes

Feb. 11, 2022 8:27 AM ETThe PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) will redeem certain senior notes issued by PNC Bank, National Association on Feb. 24, 2022 (redemption date).
  • All outstanding Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due Feb. 24, 2023, in the amount of $500M, and Senior Floating Rate Notes due Feb. 24, 2023, in the amount of $1B, will be redeemed.
  • Both senior notes will be redeemed at a price equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.