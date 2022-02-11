Immutep granted Australian patent related to lead product candidate
Feb. 11, 2022 8:28 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announced on Friday that the Australian Patent Office awarded the company a new patent covering the therapeutic combinations of its lead immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha and a PD-1 pathway inhibitor.
- Also called efti or IMP32, eftilagimod alpha is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig) currently undergoing studies for cancer and infectious diseases.
- The new patent (number 2016205983) titled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” is set to expire in Jan. 2036.
- “The LAG-3 / MHC class II immune control mechanism has attracted significant interest from the medical and investment communities in recent weeks,” after a peer-reviewed publication of its Phase 3 data, CEO Marc Voigt, noted.
- The company was granted similar patents in Europe, the U.S., and China, as announced in 2018 – 2021.