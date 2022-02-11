JPM initiates Chesapeake at Buy - leader on cash returns post bankruptcy
Feb. 11, 2022 8:28 AM ETCHKBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- JPM initiated Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) at buy pre market, as the post-bankruptcy Company is better positioned to return cash to shareholders.
- Bankruptcy allowed CHK to renegotiate midstream contracts, lower general and administrative expenses and reduce interest costs, making for a more shareholder friendly business, according to JPM.
- Having traded lower on the back of a ~30% decline in natural gas prices from recent highs, JPM puts an $85 price target on the shares, and sees 30%+ upside from current levels.
- JPM joins peers in seeing favorable risk-reward for the shares, as Chesapeake is a crowd favorite across Wall Street, with 11 buy ratings against 1 hold and 0 sell ratings.