Fulcrum Therapeutics grants inducement options to one new employee
Feb. 11, 2022 8:30 AM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) granted inducement awards outside of its 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to its newly appointed VP, Head of Market Value, Access and Policy Amy Winnen.
- The grant consisted of a non-statutory option to purchase up to 43,260 shares; option has an exercise price of $10.93/share.
- The option has a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the 12 successive quarters post its first anniversary.