Fulcrum Therapeutics grants inducement options to one new employee

Feb. 11, 2022 8:30 AM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) granted inducement awards outside of its 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to its newly appointed VP, Head of Market Value, Access and Policy Amy Winnen.
  • The grant consisted of a non-statutory option to purchase up to 43,260 shares; option has an exercise price of $10.93/share.
  • The option has a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the 12 successive quarters post its first anniversary.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.