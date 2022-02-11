GreenPower Motor reports Q3 results
- GreenPower Motor press release (NASDAQ:GP): Q3 Adj. EBITDA loss of $1.55M
- Revenue of $5.31M (+122.2% Y/Y).
- Gross profit of 27.8% of revenues an increase from the gross profit of 21.5% over the last quarter.
Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, "During the quarter we delivered units across a variety of product lines while considerably expanding our sales pipeline. We continue to prioritize deliveries with a focus on our inventory of 30 BEAST school buses, 60 EV Stars and 50 EV Star CC's. We are very excited as we prepare to deliver our first 22-foot all-electric EV Star cargo vans at the end of the current quarter. This new EV Star model expands our all-electric cargo van offerings and increases our market opportunities! The first deliveries will be going to customers in New Jersey where we have over 20 approved vouchers and many more pending. During the quarter and subsequently, we have made significant progress adding the resources and strategic relationships that will accelerate our growth, reach and brand momentum going forward."
Shares -2.4% PM