Arm US IPO in flux due to legal troubles in China
Feb. 11, 2022 8:39 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY)NVDABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Now that Nivida (NASDAQ:NVDA) has scrapped its proposed purchase of chip design firm Arm Holdings, Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is looking to take it public, but those plans are in flux as a legal battle at Arm's China unit wages on.
- The head of the joint venture, Allan Wu, has filed a third legal case against Arm China via one of its companies, according to the Financial Times, citing a court filing.
- Wu reportedly wants to maintain control over the unit and the lawsuit could hamper or potentially disrupt Softbank's decision to list Arm in New York on the Nasdaq.
- Arm's management has previously said the "turmoil" at the Chinese unit "needs to get resolved."
- On Wednesday, Softbank's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said the company is set upon listing Arm's shares on the Nasdaq, with the listing taking place by the end of the company's fiscal year in March 2023.