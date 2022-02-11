Enveric Biosciences down 47% on pricing $10M stock offering

Feb. 11, 2022 8:39 AM ETEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) plunged 47% premarket priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of 20M shares; each share is sold along with one warrant to purchase one share at an effective combined public offering price of $0.50/share.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $0.55/share and are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years post issuance date.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M shares and warrants to purchase shares.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be $10M; net proceeds will be used for working capital and to fund other general corporate purposes.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Feb.15.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.