Enveric Biosciences down 47% on pricing $10M stock offering
Feb. 11, 2022 8:39 AM ETEnveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) plunged 47% premarket priced its earlier announced underwritten public offering of 20M shares; each share is sold along with one warrant to purchase one share at an effective combined public offering price of $0.50/share.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $0.55/share and are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years post issuance date.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M shares and warrants to purchase shares.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be $10M; net proceeds will be used for working capital and to fund other general corporate purposes.
- Offer is expected to close on or about Feb.15.