Didi paring Thursday gains after Tencent says it didn't buy more Didi shares

Feb. 11, 2022

  • Didi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) ticked lower in premarket trading, reversing some of its 8.8% gain on Thursday, after Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) said it didn't buy any additional shares as was reported yesterday.
  • Tencent disclosed in a filing on Thursday that it added about 1.8M Didi Class A shares, though the ride hailing firm had subscribed to the additional stock during Didi's IPO, which hadn't been previously disclosed, according to Bloomberg, which cited a Tencent spokesman.
  • Tencent hasn't acquired more stock in Didi since the the firm went public in June, the spokesman told Bloomberg.
  • DiDi (DIDI) announced in December that it plans to delist from the U.S. and will list in Hong Kong. Didi, whose shares plunged since its IPO in late June, moved ahead with its NYSE offering despite requests from Chinese regulators that it ensure the security of its data, sparking threats of severe penalties.
  • Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) reportedly sold a third of its DiDi stake in late July, to try to make up for an estimated $4B in losses.
