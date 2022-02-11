Metacrine to reduce ~50% staff, discontinues HSD program; cleared for MET642 phase 2 trial

Feb. 11, 2022 8:44 AM ETMetacrine, Inc. (MTCR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) is undertaking restructuring, which includes a staff reduction of ~50% primarily consisting of its research organization.
  • Asa results, the company has also discontinued preclinical development of its hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase (HSD) program.
  • The company said the restructuring is being carried out to support ongoing development of MET642 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
  • Metacrine added that it received authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a phase 2 trial evaluating MET642 in patients with IBD, and expects to begin the study in H1 2022.
  • The company also remains on track to begin a phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $76.4M. Metacrine believes it has sufficient capital to fund its current operating plan through 2023.
  • In October 2021, the company announced an end to its FXR program for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and planned to focus its resources to advance its farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist MET642 for IBD.
  • MTCR +4.90% premarket to $0.49
