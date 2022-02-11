Gilead's remdesivir effective against multiple COVID variants, including Omicron

Feb. 11, 2022

Remdesivir bottles with syringe for treatment of covid-19

Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

  • New data released by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) indicates that its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) is effective against 10 variants, including Omicron.
  • Results from Gilead studies corroborate what has been found in other in vitro studies conducted by researchers around the world.
  • The company's study showed that Veklury had a similar neutralizing effect against the variants.
  • Results, which have yet to be peer reviewed, were published as a preprint in bioRxiv.
