Gilead's remdesivir effective against multiple COVID variants, including Omicron
Feb. 11, 2022 8:46 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- New data released by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) indicates that its COVID-19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) is effective against 10 variants, including Omicron.
- Results from Gilead studies corroborate what has been found in other in vitro studies conducted by researchers around the world.
- The company's study showed that Veklury had a similar neutralizing effect against the variants.
- Results, which have yet to be peer reviewed, were published as a preprint in bioRxiv.
