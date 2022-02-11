Grupo Aeromexico's traffic grew 39% Y/Y in Jan. 2022
Feb. 11, 2022 8:45 AM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers rose 39% Y/Y in Jan. 2022 to 2.42B, with domestic demand down 6% Y/Y and international demand up 81.9% Y/Y.
- Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), grew 23.5% Y/Y; international ASKs +42.1% Y/Y and domestic ASKs -2.2%.
- Passengers transported grew 16.2% Y/Y to 1.27M.
- Load factor increased 6.3 p.p. to 71.7% for the month, with international load factor up 13.1pp and domestic load factor down by 2.8pp.
- Aeromexico also announced that in addition to the 9 destinations already offered from Terminal 1 of Mexico City International Airport, as of February it will also operate Culiacan, Mazatlan and Minatitlan routes from Terminal 1.