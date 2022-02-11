Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) with some potential near-term catalysts called out.

Analyst Kristine Liwag pointed to the new launch window that opens on February 28 for an Electron mission on behalf of Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective. The expiration of company's lock-up period on February 25 could also remove an overhang if holders stay long. Finally, the company’s first attempt at mid-air booster retrieval via helicopter sometimes early this year is seen also having the potential to attract interest to the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) has launched 109 satellites on 23 launches so far.

Elsewhere in the space sector: SpaceX is closer to launching its largest rocket ever and Astra Space traded lower after a failed launch.