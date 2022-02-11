Funds see outflows for second week, driven by extensive money market withdraw
An extensive withdrawal from money market funds led to an overall decline in capital invested in exchange traded funds and conventional funds -- the second consecutive week of overall outflows.
According to the latest weekly fund flow report by Refinitiv Lipper, outflows for the week totaled $16.6B. However, this figure is skewed by the large withdraw from money markets, which lost $33.4B during the period.
Equity funds on the other hand, attracted $15.9B, taxable bond funds took in $655M, and tax-exempt bond funds garnered $216M.
From an equity ETF vantage point, $17.4B of net new capital was brought in led by the iShares: Core S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:IVV) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). IVV and SPY gained $4.8B and $2.8B on the week.
The largest equity ETF outflows came from the iShares: Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) which experienced $1.6B in outflows, followed by the iShares: S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value (NYSEARCA:IJJ), which lost $851M.
For the second week in three, fixed income ETFs pulled in net inflows totaling $1.7B on the week. The leaders in the space that attracted the most significant capital were the iShares: 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) +$760M and SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) +$649M.
Meanwhile, the iShares: iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporates (NYSEARCA:LQD) was the area’s largest redeemer, losing $855M. Second in line was the iShares: TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP), losing $793M.
Moreover, on the year the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) has been in a league of its own as it has attracted $18.44B in new funds so far in 2022.