Legend Biotech hits two milestones under its deal with Janssen for CAR-T therapy
Feb. 11, 2022 8:52 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced the achievement of two milestones under its collaboration with Janssen Biotech of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for cilta-cel.
- Also called ciltacabtagene autoleucel, cilta-cel is an experimental B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy currently undergoing studies as a potential treatment for multiple myeloma.
- The two milestones have triggered $50M of aggregate payments to Legend (LEGN), the company said on Friday.
- Under the partnership between the two companies, Legend (LEGN) is entitled to milestone payments related to development, production performance, regulatory, and sales of cilta-cel.
- In addition to $350M upfront payments, the company has achieved $250M milestone payments under the deal, including the latest payments.
