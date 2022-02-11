Legend Biotech hits two milestones under its deal with Janssen for CAR-T therapy

Feb. 11, 2022

  • Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) announced the achievement of two milestones under its collaboration with Janssen Biotech of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for cilta-cel.
  • Also called ciltacabtagene autoleucel, cilta-cel is an experimental B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy currently undergoing studies as a potential treatment for multiple myeloma.
  • The two milestones have triggered $50M of aggregate payments to Legend (LEGN), the company said on Friday.
  • Under the partnership between the two companies, Legend (LEGN) is entitled to milestone payments related to development, production performance, regulatory, and sales of cilta-cel.
  • In addition to $350M upfront payments, the company has achieved $250M milestone payments under the deal, including the latest payments.
  • Read: In April 2021, Janssen announced the submission of a marketing application in Europe for cilta-cel in relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.
