AITX unit, Robotic Assistance Devices bags order for Wally Security Robot
Feb. 11, 2022 8:55 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) unit Robotic Assistance Devices receives an order for a Wally security robotic device from a new Fortune 500 ranked provider of third-party logistics services.
- The unit will be deployed at one of the client’s distribution centers in the Midwest.
- This is RAD’s fifth Fortune 500 company addition specific to the logistics space.
- “The logistics and transportation industry is one of RAD’s strongest vertical markets. We currently have multiple ROSAs, Wallys, AVAs and SCOTs deployed and operating at busy distribution centers.” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “
- Previously (Jan. 21): Robotic Assistance Devices to deploy 2 SCOT security robots at major U.S. regional airport