Journey Medical to get $2.5M as Rapifort gets approval in Japan

Feb. 11, 2022 9:08 AM ETJourney Medical Corporation (DERM)LLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) said its licensing partner Maruho said Rapifort Wipes 2.5% (glycopyrronium tosylate hydrate), also known as Qbrexza, was approved in Japan to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
  • The approval triggers a $10M milestone payment to Journey, $7.5M of which will be paid to Dermira, a unit of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement between Journey and Dermira.
  • Journey will receive the remaining net proceeds of $2.5M. Journey had acquired global rights to Qbrexza from Dermira in 2021.
  • Primary hyperhidrosis is a rare disorder characterized by excessive sweating on the palms and in the armpits (axillary), among other part of the body.
