Adial Pharmaceuticals announces $10M registered direct offering
Feb. 11, 2022 9:07 AM ETAdial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) will sell 4.2M shares to a single institutional investor worth ~$10M in a registered direct offering and issue warrants in a concurrent private placement.
- The combined effective purchase price for 1 share and a warrant to purchase 0.95 shares will be $2.40.
- In the concurrent private placement, Adial will issue warrants to purchase up to ~4M shares.
- The warrants will be exercisable 6 months from the date of issue, will expire 5 1/2 years from the date of issue, and will have an exercise price of $2.52/share.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 15.