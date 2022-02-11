Adial Pharmaceuticals announces $10M registered direct offering

  • Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) will sell 4.2M shares to a single institutional investor worth ~$10M in a registered direct offering and issue warrants in a concurrent private placement.
  • The combined effective purchase price for 1 share and a warrant to purchase 0.95 shares will be $2.40.
  • In the concurrent private placement, Adial will issue warrants to purchase up to ~4M shares.
  • The warrants will be exercisable 6 months from the date of issue, will expire 5 1/2 years from the date of issue, and will have an exercise price of $2.52/share.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Feb. 15.
