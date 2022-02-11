Nokia launches first phase of new share buyback program
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has decided to launch the first phase of a share repurchase program.
- That follows up on an announcement of the program to return €600M over two years announced with earnings last week.
- Phase one will run to €300 million, starting no earlier than Feb. 14 and ending by Dec. 22.
- It plans to cancel the shares in order to reduce capital. Repurchases will be funded using reserve funds for invested unrestricted equity, and they'll reduce total unrestricted equity.
- The maximum number of shares that can be bought back under phase one is 275 million, corresponding to about 5% of the total.
