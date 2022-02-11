Nokia launches first phase of new share buyback program

Feb. 11, 2022 9:11 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Nokia brand name on top of an office building

Risto0/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has decided to launch the first phase of a share repurchase program.
  • That follows up on an announcement of the program to return €600M over two years announced with earnings last week.
  • Phase one will run to €300 million, starting no earlier than Feb. 14 and ending by Dec. 22.
  • It plans to cancel the shares in order to reduce capital. Repurchases will be funded using reserve funds for invested unrestricted equity, and they'll reduce total unrestricted equity.
  • The maximum number of shares that can be bought back under phase one is 275 million, corresponding to about 5% of the total.
  • The stock is up 0.4% premarket in U.S. trading.
  • For more on earnings, dig into the company's earnings call presentation and Seeking Alpha's earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.