After hitting 52-week low Thursday, Seagen on track for decline to deepen
Feb. 11, 2022 9:15 AM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) hit a 52-week low of $118 Thursday, and based on pre-market trading, shares are headed for further losses today.
- Seagen closed down ~12% Thursday.
- The stock has been under pressure since its Q4 2021 earnings release after the bell on Wednesday. Although Seagen beat on the top line, it missed on the bottom line. Its 2022 outlook was also below expectations.
- While maintaining an outperform rating, Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson Friday lowered his price to $196 from $210 (~57% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Denis Buivolov views Seagen as a strong buy.