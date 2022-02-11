The International Energy Agency "IEA", OPEC, and the US Department of Energy have been aligned in forecasting oil surpluses for the duration of 2022 and beyond. The market has taken a different view in recent months, with rapid inventory declines leading prices to multi-year highs. Early Friday, a revised report from the IEA suggests the Agency is coming around to the market's view.

The report's forecast revision, just the revision, lifted demand estimates for 2022 by 800kb/d. With the Agency citing higher petrochemical demand from China and increased consumption in Saudi as the primary reasons for the revision. Post revisions, the IEA sees demand growing 3.2mb/d in 2022.

On the supply side, the IEA discussed at length the potential for OPEC+ to increase supplies. Indicating that if quotas were met, the group could add 4.3mb/d to the market this year. As to why the group has been unwilling or unable to meet self-imposed quotas, the IEA provides little insight. Importantly, the Agency sees US supplies growing by 1.2mb/d in 2022; Conoco's (NYSE:COP) CEO sees 800-900kb/d of growth, while the Citi strategist advising clients to short oil sees 1.0mb/d of supply growth this year.

Just as important as the supply/demand forecast is the IEA inventory update. The Agency is the only source providing a comprehensive view of OECD oil and oil product inventory levels. In December, OECD stocks fell by 60mb. The DOE report showed a 36mb decline in the US over the same period, indicating that record inventory draws are not unique to the US market.

(NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:SHEL) (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:BP)

In assessing supply growth, there is a clear divide between those jockeying spreadsheets in Paris and Washington DC, and those buying pipe, hiring crews and producing barrels, like Conoco's CEO Ryan Lance. Though in assessing real-time inventory reports few disagree that the market is in deficit and in need of additional supplies, and soon.