Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares jumped in premarket trading on Friday after the web infrastructure company posted earnings and guidance that were better than expected, prompting positive commentary from Wall Street.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Matthew Hedberg, who has an outperform rating and a $155 price target, noted that "much of the strength was driven by enterprise demand," with customers who spent over $100,000 growing more than 71%.

"Also impressive was $41M of [operating cash flow], or 21% OCF margins and positive [free cash flow], with stable CapEx spend despite 88% y/y increase in network traffic volumes in 2021, which we believe is a testament to the power of Cloudflare's architecture," Hedberg wrote in a note to clients.

Cloudflare shares rose more than 4% to $120.70 in premarket trading on Friday.

Cloudflare broke even during the quarter by generating $193.6 million in revenue. Analysts were expecting the company to generate $184.87 million in revenue. Gross profit margin came in at 79.2%, compared to 78.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who has a hold rating and a $130 price target, noted that Cloudflare's results showed why it is the "backbone of the internet and its [return on investment] to businesses has never been clearer."

In addition to the strong results, Cloudflare said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $205 million and $206 million, above what Wall Street was expecting.

On Thursday, Cloudflare also announced that it was acquiring Vectrix to help businesses gain visibility across applications.