Y-mAbs to resubmit U.S. marketing application for neuroblastoma therapy in Q1 2022

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is trading ~9% higher in the pre-market on Friday after the company announced its plans to resubmit the U.S. marketing application for omburtamab by the end of Q2 2022.

The decision followed a Pre-Biologics License Application (“pre-BLA”) meeting the company had with the FDA to discuss the future regulatory path for the candidate in patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma.

In an analysis of a single-center clinical study, omburtamab was found to have led to a median survival of 50.0 months in 107 evaluable patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma after up to two doses of the radiolabeled therapy. The final median has not yet been reached.

The company plans to announce the full dataset later this year and include the complete data package in its BLA.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the pre-BLA meeting for omburtamab providing a clear regulatory path forward for the resubmission of the BLA,” noted Thomas Gad, founder, Chairman, and President.

In Oct. 2020, Y-mAbs (YMAB) shares crashed on the news of the FDA's Refusal to File letter regarding its marketing application for omburtamab in children with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.