Senmiao Technology shows ~11% decrease in orders due to pandemic restrictions
Feb. 11, 2022 9:23 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- In January, online ride-hailing company, Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) reported over 0.9M total completed orders, a 10.9% decrease from ~1.1M total orders completed in December 2021, as a result of pandemic-related travel restrictions that impacted tourism.
- Since the launch of company's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, ~15.1M rides have been completed using its platform.
- The number of drivers completing rides via the platform, known as Active Drivers in January 2022 was 7,085, a decrease of ~10% from that of December 2021.
- Also read, 'Senmiao Technology launches ride-hailing platform in Haikou'