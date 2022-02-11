Senmiao Technology shows ~11% decrease in orders due to pandemic restrictions

  • In January, online ride-hailing company, Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) reported over 0.9M total completed orders, a 10.9% decrease from ~1.1M total orders completed in December 2021, as a result of pandemic-related travel restrictions that impacted tourism.
  • Since the launch of company's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, ~15.1M rides have been completed using its platform.
  • The number of drivers completing rides via the platform, known as Active Drivers in January 2022 was 7,085, a decrease of ~10% from that of December 2021.
  • Also read, 'Senmiao Technology launches ride-hailing platform in Haikou'
