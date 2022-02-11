Liquid Media to acquire Digital Cinema United for $11M
Feb. 11, 2022 9:26 AM ETLiquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Liquid Media (NASDAQ:YVR) executed a definitive agreement to acquire Digital Cinema United (DCU), provider of content supply chain technology and services supporting independent intellectual property owners, producers, sales agents, alternative content distributors, downstream media platforms and studios globally.
- Under agreement terms, Liquid will acquire DCU for $11.25M payable in Liquid shares, scheduled to be paid out to DCU investors across specific performance milestones in three tranches.
- Transaction closure is expected to be in the upcoming weeks.
- It will drive phase III of Liquid’s four-phase business solution engine spanning the end-to-end creative process from inception to monetization.
- Liquid brings DCU additional capital that drives rapid growth, back office support to scale execution across verticals, and the benefits of the many arms of its growing family of companies.
- Shares trading 1.8% down premarket.