Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -6.2% pre-market after Q4 earnings and revenues missed expectations, although the company said it expects higher steel prices this year.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA jumped to $1.46B from $286M in the year-earlier quarter but well below the $1.7B analyst consensus estimate; net income surged to $899M from $74M a year ago.

Q4 steelmaking revenues soared to $5.2M from $2.1B a year earlier; steel products sales volume rose 82% to 3.38M net tons at an average net selling price of $1,423/ton vs. $880/ton in the same period last year.

Steel sales volumes were "weaker than we had modeled" and were down 19% Q/Q, according to Citigroup's Alexander Hacking, also noting that Cleveland-Cliffs "has more exposure to autos and potentially more commitment to supply discipline."

Based on the renewal of relevant fixed-sales contracts and the current 2022 futures curve which implies an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $925/ton, the company expects its 2022 average selling price at ~$1,225/ton, compared to an average selling price of $1,187/ton in 2021.

For the full year, Cleveland-Cliffs racked up annual records for revenues, net income, adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow.

"During Q3 of last year we realized that our automotive clients would not be able to resolve their supply chain issues in Q4, and therefore demand pull from the sector would be weak... We elected not to chase weak demand, and instead accelerated maintenance forward to Q4 at several of our steel production and finishing facilities. These actions had a short-term impact on our unit costs in Q4, but should benefit our 2022 results," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said.

The company also authorized a new $1B stock buyback program.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares have climbed 26% during the past year but are down 4% so far this year.