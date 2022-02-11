AllianceBernstein stock rises 2.7% after Q4 results beat, inflows rise

Feb. 11, 2022

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) shares rise 2.7% after its Q4 results beat the average analyst estimate, capping off a year in which full-year organic revenue growth accelerated to 5%.

"For the year, we drove double-digit organic growth in active equities, including ESG, municipals, and alternatives/multi-asset," said President and CEO Seth P. Bernstein. "Supported by strong equity markets, our AUM grew to $779B, up 14% from the prior year."

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.29 topped the $1.00 consensus and increased from $0.89 in Q3 and $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management of $778.6B vs. $742.2B at Q3-end.

Q4 net inflows of $7.4B, driven primarily by growth in active equities, compares with net inflows of $7.2B in Q3 and $3.2B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted operating income of $394.4M vs. $280.7M in Q3 and $301.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 operating expenses of $872.1M vs. $813M in Q3

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 38.5% vs. 31.8% in Q3 and 34.2% in Q4 2020.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

