Starfleet Innotech expands in Malaysia and gets regional headquarters in Dubai

  • Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK:SFIO) expands across new markets for its food and beverage businesses.
  • Through their Malaysia-based team, company has launched Hungry Dudes, a mall kiosk concept for cafe fare in Kuala Lumpur, with additional sites reserved for later this year.
  • Company is targeting to launch 100 licensed outlets, establish centralized commissaries to service them, and strike strategic partnerships with convenience stores to boost brand awareness.
  • Company's Dubai team is now conducting market research and feasibility studies, paving the way for Epiphany Cafe’s entrance into the Middle East.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.