Starfleet Innotech expands in Malaysia and gets regional headquarters in Dubai
Feb. 11, 2022 9:37 AM ETStarfleet Innotech, Inc. (SFIO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK:SFIO) expands across new markets for its food and beverage businesses.
- Through their Malaysia-based team, company has launched Hungry Dudes, a mall kiosk concept for cafe fare in Kuala Lumpur, with additional sites reserved for later this year.
- Company is targeting to launch 100 licensed outlets, establish centralized commissaries to service them, and strike strategic partnerships with convenience stores to boost brand awareness.
- Company's Dubai team is now conducting market research and feasibility studies, paving the way for Epiphany Cafe’s entrance into the Middle East.