Regen BioPharma to start mRNA anti-cancer vaccine development program
Feb. 11, 2022
- Regen BioPharma (OTCPK:RGBP) is beginning a development program to commercialize its modified mRNA anti-cancer vaccine targeting the Survivin protein.
- In the first phase, Regen will design and carry out experiments which will form the initial series of pre-clinical studies required as part of an FDA IND submission.
- The company said the patented technology (patent issued in August 2021) is a cellular vaccine that uses a modified mRNA molecule expressing peptides of Survivin which are exposed to dendritic cells. These dendritic cells are then matured and infused into the patient's circulation where they are expected to home in on the cancer and destroy it.