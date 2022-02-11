Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) shares are rising 13% out of the gate Friday as CEO Rich Barton said he sees potential growth in the company's share of customer transactions.

"I see an opportunity to increase our share of customer transactions from 3% to 6% in 2025 and meaningfully higher than that longer term by vastly improving our customer experience and funnel," Barton said during the Q4 earnings call on Thursday evening.

Barton's remarks came after his company's stronger-than-expected Q4 results, highlighted by substantial growth in its Offers revenue at a time when it's winding down the cash flow-negative iBuying business. Zillow (Z) has sold or entered agreements to dispose of more than 85% of its inventory, Barton added.

In an effort to improve customer engagement, Barton said his company will start by leveraging its tech and product innovation to deliver personalized content, such as 3D tours integrated with interactive floor plans. Next, "we'll be leveling up that critical touring experience with ShowingTime to make it easier for movers to tour homes and connect with our partners," Barton added. Additionally, Zillow will "develop seller solutions by leveraging learnings from our iBuying experience to stand up new more asset-light services."

