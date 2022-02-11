Alnylam maintains bullish views at Street firms following Q4 revenue beat

Feb. 11, 2022 9:53 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street NY

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Several Street firms are maintaining bullish views on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -0.7%) following the biotech's Q4 2021 earnings results Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler's Edward Tenthoff is maintaining his overweight rating and $208 price target (~38% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • He said he is confident that the company will win approval of vutrisiran for hATTR polyneuropathy by the April FDA action date.
  • Morgan Stanley's Matthew Harrison said Alnylam's 2022 guidance is conservative. He has an overweight rating and $215 target (~43% upside).
  • Jefferies Maury Raycroft increased his target to $221 from $205 (~46% upside) while maintaining his buy rating.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis considers Alnylam a strong buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.