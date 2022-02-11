Alnylam maintains bullish views at Street firms following Q4 revenue beat
Feb. 11, 2022 9:53 AM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Several Street firms are maintaining bullish views on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -0.7%) following the biotech's Q4 2021 earnings results Thursday.
- Piper Sandler's Edward Tenthoff is maintaining his overweight rating and $208 price target (~38% upside based on Thursday's close).
- He said he is confident that the company will win approval of vutrisiran for hATTR polyneuropathy by the April FDA action date.
- Morgan Stanley's Matthew Harrison said Alnylam's 2022 guidance is conservative. He has an overweight rating and $215 target (~43% upside).
- Jefferies Maury Raycroft increased his target to $221 from $205 (~46% upside) while maintaining his buy rating.
