Vaxxinity says COVID-19 shot had three times stronger antibody response than mRNA shots

Vaxxinity (VAXX +3.0%) shares are trading higher after announcing that the company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine UB-612 generated an antibody response three times stronger than the approved mRNA vaccines following a three-dose regimen.

The protein-based vaccine candidate was also found to have a broad immune response against multiple variants of concern including Alpha, Beta, Delta, Gamma, and Omicron at levels similar or higher than the approved vaccines, the company said Friday.

The findings were based on data from a lab-based study on sera of more than 100 participants who took part in UB-612’s Phase 2 and Phase 1 studies. Half of the 36 subjects in the Phase 1 trial had received a third vaccine dose.

The investigator-sponsored studies were conducted at VisMederi, a Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)-centralized laboratory.

The data are yet to undergo peer review which typically precedes the publication in a medical journal.

“Our hope is that we can provide a safe alternative vaccine option that can address not only today’s COVID but also tomorrow’s and the next day’s mutations,” Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) CEO Mei Hu said.

