GCM Grosvenor raises $1.5B for diverse manager investment mandates in 2021
Feb. 11, 2022 9:57 AM ETGCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) raised $1.5B for diverse manager investment mandates in 2021, bringing its total manager assets under management to ~$11B.
- The $1.5 billion consists of approximately $500M raised for diverse manager mandates in real estate, and $1.0B for diverse manager mandates in private equity, including capital raised for the firm’s $770 million inaugural Advance Fund, the company said.
- A total of 55 institutional investors made commitments to diverse manager mandates in 2021, 43 of which were new investors to GCM.
- Previously, (Nov. 10, 2021) GCM Grosvenor raised its dividend to $0.10 per share.