ISS, Glass Lewis recommended Zendesk holders vote against Momentive deal

Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis recommended holders of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) vote against the company's planned acquisition of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV). Zendesk rose 4.5%, while Momentive gained 6.4%.

"Although ZEN's leadership believes that that acquisition will lead to a more compelling enterprise offering, faster revenue growth, and higher margins, the projected benefits are limited to one additional percentage point of revenue growth and 2.7 additional percentage points of operating income margin in 2025," ISS wrote in a note, a copy of which was seen by Seeking Alpha.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Glass Lewis also recommends that Zendesk and Momentive holders vote against the deal. ISS recommends that Momentive (MNTV) holders vote in favor the deal due to "the potential downside risk" in rejecting the offer, according to the ISS report.

The proxy adviser recommendations come as shareholders from both companies have come out Zendesk's planned purchase of SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global (MNTV) ahead of shareholders votes later this month. The WSJ on Thursday reported that activist hedge fund Jana Partners is planning to nominate four directors to Zendesk's (ZEN) board.

"There remains a credible array of concerns which, in our view, firmly outweigh the value purportedly here," Glass Lewis said, according to the Bloomberg report.

The recommendation also follows Zendesk's rejection Thursday of an unsolicited bid from a consortium of private equity firms to buy Zendesk for $127-$132/share.

Zendesk holders, including activist , have called for the company to abandon the transaction.

Momentive (MNTV) and Zendesk (ZEN) investors and analysts have panned the deal, and shares of Zendesk and Momentive dropped when the deal was announced. In late November, Jana said it owns a "significant" stake in Zendesk and wants the company to terminate its deal to buy Momentive.

Last month, Janus Henderson has grave concerns about Zendesk purchase of Momentive.