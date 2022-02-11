February University of Michigan consumer sentiment: 61.7 vs. 67.5 expected and 67.2 prior.

"The recent declines have been driven by weakening personal financial prospects, largely due to rising inflation, less confidence in the government's economic policies, and the least favorable long term economic outlook in a decade," said Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin.

Expectations: 57.4 vs. 64.1 expected and 64.1 prior.

Current conditions: 68.5 vs. 72.0 prior.

Inflation expectations: 5.0% vs. 4.9% prior.

The recent declines signal the onset of sustained downturn in consumer spending, he said. "The depth of the slump, however, is subject to several caveats that have not been present in prior downturns: the impact of unspent stimulus funds, the partisan distortion of expectations, and the pandemic's disruption of spending and work patterns."

Higher inflation's impact on personal finance was cited by a third of the consumers surveyed; nearly half expected declines in their inflation-adjusted incomes during the year ahead.

Added at 11:10 AM ET: Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, doesn't expect the lower sentiment to damp consumer spending and crimp the recovery "given spending and Sentiment diverged when government stimulus put hundreds of billions into consumers' bank accounts and spending rose while Sentiment dropped."

"With the Omicron wave quickly dropping and consumers eager to spend much more on travel, restaurants and other services, we can expect spending to keep increasing despite the effects of inflation," Frick added.

On Thursday, the consumer price index rose 7.5% Y/Y in January, marking a 40-year high.