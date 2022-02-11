UK watchdog accepts Google commitments to resolve Chrome browser concerns

  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has accepted a revised offer of "Privacy Sandbox" commitments by Google (GOOG +0.3%, GOOGL), to address competitive concerns in the company's Chrome browser.
  • The CMA launched a probe in January 2021, concerned that the proposals - covering the removal of third-party cookies in Chrome - might concentrate online ad spending even more heavily at Google.
  • It also expressed concern that the proposals could undermine the ability of online publishers to continue to generate revenue.
  • Now it says Google's revisions address those concerns, and that Google has said the commitments will be rolled out globally.
  • "While this is an important step, we are under no illusions that our work is done," says CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli. "We now move into a new phase where we will keep a close eye on Google as it continues to develop these proposals."
  • The commitments terminate six years from now unless released at an earlier date; the CMA may reopen its investigation and impose other measures if necessary.
