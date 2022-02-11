Net Savings Link to buy 50% stake in Vagabond Technology to develop blockchain protocol
Feb. 11, 2022 10:10 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) on Friday agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Vagabond Technology Solutions to further develop and market Vagabond's blockchain protocol.
- Vagabond is a blockchain as-a-service platform that enables businesses to implement blockchain technology into their operations.
- Specifically, the partnership was aimed at developing a digital industrial standard that governs the exchange and usage of company data along the value chain on the blockchain, the company said.
- "NSAV and VAGABOND will be announcing additional joint projects in the coming weeks,” said Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, interim CEO and senior vice president of crypto operations for Net Savings Link.
- Previously, (Jan. 20) Net Savings Link confirmed plans to acquire a 10% stake in crypto exchange BQEX.