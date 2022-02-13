Avis Budget Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.07 (+1786.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+69.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.