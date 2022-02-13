Continental Resources Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 14th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+821.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.71B (+104.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.