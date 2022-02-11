Avantor breaks ground on new Ireland distribution center

Feb. 11, 2022 10:23 AM ETAvantor, Inc. (AVTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) has broken ground on a new distribution center for essential production materials for biopharmaceutical manufacturers in Ireland.
  • The facility will open later in 2022 and significantly increase distribution capacity for Avantor, meeting growing demand in Ireland's biopharmaceutical sector. It will span over 68,000 sqft.
  • Avantor already operates one distribution facility in Dublin. The second center will feature capabilities such as batch-to-batch traceability, customized palletization and warehousing of cGMP certified products. It will also have on-site clean rooms for customers to sample raw materials for faster quality inspection and material receipt.
  • Sheri Lewis, executive vice president, global supply chain operations, said: "The facility is the latest in a series of capital investments we have made to increase capacity and capabilities."
  • Shares dipped -1.28% on February 3, despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
