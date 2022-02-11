Orphazyme (ORPH +16.7%) ADRs are trading sharply higher on Friday after the Danish biotech announced its plans to resubmit the U.S. marketing application for arimoclomol in H2 2022 targeting patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).

Last June, the FDA declined to approve the treatment citing the need for additional qualitative and quantitative data to support its benefit-risk profile in the New Drug Application (NDA).

Following a Type A meeting conducted in Oct. 2021, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) intends to request a Type C Meeting in Q2 2022 to discuss the issues in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) as cited by the agency with the rejection.

“Subject to these discussions, the Company aims to resubmit the NDA during H2 2022,” Orphazyme (ORPH) wrote in a regulatory filing on Friday.

“Requesting a Type C Meeting is the next step in establishing a potential path to resubmission of our NDA to the FDA,” CFO of Anders Vadsholt said.

“….we look forward to continuing our interactions with the Agency as we seek to gain approval of arimoclomol in the United States for this devastating disease.”

