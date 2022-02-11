Goldman Sachs boosts rate hike forecast to seven for 2022

Goldman Sachs on Friday raised its outlook for Fed tightening this year, bumping up projected quarter-point hike to seven from five after the latest inflation data.

Economist Jan Hatzius and team still predict three hikes in 2023 and the same terminal rate of 2.5%.

The annual January CPI headline number came in at 7.5% and the market is pricing in a 50-basis-point hike in March.

Goldman noted that the Fed has not had an intermeeting hike since 1994 and hasn't started a rate-hike cycle since the 1980s.

"We see the arguments for a 50bp rate hike in March," Hatzius said. "The level of the funds rate looks inappropriate, and the combination of very high inflation, hot wage growth, and high short-term inflation expectations means that concerns about falling into a wage-price spiral deserve to be taken seriously."

"We could imagine the FOMC concluding that even a meaningful risk of an outcome as serious as a wage-price spiral requires a more aggressive and immediate response," he added.

BofA was the first to forecast seven hikes and argued things would be worse with zero.