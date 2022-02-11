EDF updates nuclear guidance - 2023 generation comes down, as expected
- EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) released its third set of guidance for 2022 nuclear generation on Monday, and Friday updated guidance for 2023, cutting the generation outlook ~11% to 300-330 TWh (NYSE:CCJ) (NYSEARCA:URA).
- The Company is undertaking heavy maintenance on the Country's nuclear fleet, which will extend into 2023, after inspections found several safety issues late last year.
- France's Macron has shown commitment to the aging nuclear fleet, having extended planned generation for aging plants Thursday.
- With nuclear capacity being taken offline in Germany and the UK, the burden for power generation has fallen on natural gas (NYSE:SHEL) (NYSE:EQNR) (NYSE:VET) (NYSE:NRT) and coal (NYSE:CEIX) (NYSE:BTU); market watchers will be focused on EDF's execution of maintenance during 2022, for any indication of changes to 2023 plans, and associated implication for coal and gas prices in 2023 and beyond.